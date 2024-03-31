U.S. Sports Academy cuts tuition for Birmingham-Southern transfers

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Ahead of Birmingham Southern’s impending closure on May 31, another university will provide financial relief to students who wish to transfer after the closing.

According to a press release, the United States Sports Academy will significantly cut tuition for any BSC students who transfer to the university.

“USSA is offering a 50% tuition discount for any BSC students who transfer here,” the release stated. “Whether you want to study in person with us in Daphne, or if you’d prefer to study online, USSA has a program that can fit your needs and help you complete your degree.”

The university’s academic page touts USSA as the perfect place for students who dream of a career in the sports world.

USSA offers sports-specific degrees in programs such as “sports management, sports coaching, sports exercise science, and sports studies.”

The university is introducing a bachelor’s degree in business administration in the fall.

Birmingham-Southern students interested in transferring to USSA can contact Brenda Hinson, the Director of Admissions, at bhinson1@ussa.edu.

