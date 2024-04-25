U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson shares experience as Christian politician, speaks at Jackson Prep

Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson spoke to a crowd of community members and students in an event at Jackson Prep Thursday afternoon, sharing insight into his experience as a Christian and a politician.

The National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference sponsored the event, the second in a series centered around supporting Christian political leaders to share their values with the public around the nation. The first event occurred in Oct. 2023 when RFK Jr presidential candidate speaks in Jackson MS (clarionledger.com) in Jackson.

The main purpose of Thursday's event was to show the personal side of Johnson, not just his political side.

Several guests within Mississippi government were in attendance, including Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest, former U.S. Rep. Gregg Harper and State Treasurer David McCray

Former Gov. Phil Bryant, introduced by Jackson Prep senior Nolan Canoy, gave lively opening remarks before introducing Johnson.

"Here today, I believe this is a special time for this nation,” said Bryant. "Not in my lifetime have I seen the challenges that have occurred not only here in Mississippi, but across America and around the world."

This statement was met with a few soft "amens" from different spots in the crowd.

"One of the leaders that is standing on the very front line of that is our guest today, speaker Johnson," Bryant said.

Johnson’s speech was labeled as a “fireside chat” on the programs.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt gave the original fireside chats in the 1930s and 40s over radio broadcasts as a way to bring the politics of D.C. into American living rooms. The evening chats were a way to address the public's concerns in an approachable way.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to Ron Matis, executive director of National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference, during the event hosted by the NACLC at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood on Thursday.

Thursday's event emulated this approach.

Moderator and Executive Director of the National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference Ron Matis and Johnson sat on oversized, striped fabric chairs with a wooden end table between them on the school’s auditorium stage. A cream-colored rug separated the speakers from the stage floor, completing the living room feel.

An American flag on the left of the stage and a Mississippi flag on the right framed the scene.

The Prep auditorium, nearly full, listened as Johnson discussed his Christian values and how he infuses these core beliefs into his role as speaker.

Attendees take photos as Speaker of the House Mike Johnson talks during the event hosted by the National Apostolic Christian Leadership Conference at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood on Thursday.

Johnson began with his childhood, saying he doesn't remember a time when he wasn't guided by faith.

"We prayed, and I saw God answer my prayers and I knew that this was real," Johnson said. "So, I always had a deep conviction about that from the time I was little...So, that informs the way I think and act today."

"Faith informing politics" was a phrase Johnson repeated at several points.

Johnson spoke on his belief that the American founders believed in the concept that rights are given by God, not by government.

"If you're going to have a government for the people," Johnson said, "You're going to have separation of powers and check and balances and all the magical, great things they put in the Constitution. But, (the founders) understood that you had to have a recognition that we are under God."

Johnson also tied in current political issues with his talk about faith.

"The Bible's full of borders," Johnson said. "The Bible's full of walls. Nehemiah is one of our champions. He built a wall. Why? To protect the city. Franklin Graham said you don't lock the door at night because you hate the people on the outside. You lock the door at night because you love the people on the inside."

Carol Frazier holds up a sign that reads "Close the border" before the event featuring Speaker of the House Mike Johnson began at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood on Thursday. "I'm just totally disappointed in the man," Frazier said of Speaker Johnson. "He speaks like he's a good Christian. How can you be a good Christian and know there are all these people coming in to do us harm?"

At several points during Johnson's speech, members of the crowd said "amen," in response to Johnson's statements. The speech was bookended by two standing ovations.

A question-and-answer session featuring three Jackson Prep students followed the "fireside chat." Lindin Garner, Alex Grimes and Sophie Slade asked Johnson prepared questions.

Rev. David Tipton brought the event to a close with a prayer.

The crowed responded with a final "amen."

Brookelyn Johnson, 15, and Meg Barbour, 16, Jackson Prep sophomores, lean on each during the closing prayer for the event featuring Speaker of the House Mike Johnson at Jackson Preparatory School in Flowood on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: U.S. Speaker Mike Johnson talks Christianity, politics at Jackson Prep