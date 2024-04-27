U of I sends warning message on ‘unlawful,’ ‘impermissible conduct’ during protest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois’ administration has issued a statement on Friday’s pro-Palestinian protest, asking community members to stay away from the protest site and warning of consequences for the protestors who continue to demonstrate.

Chancellor Robert Jones and Vice Chancellor John Coleman sent a Massmail to students explaining that the protest has included “unlawful and impermissible conduct by some.” For that reason, students, staff and faculty are asked to avoid the area near Wright and Green Streets until further notice.

Friday Illinois 5K cancelled due to UIUC protest

“This afternoon, when university police officers attempted to escort university staff into the area to remove the encampment structures violating university policy, members of the demonstrating group prevented their entry and physically resisted,” Jones and Coleman said. “This included use of pieces of lumber as well as other physical tools and objects to push the officers back. Our officers made the decision to deescalate the situation and stepped back to reduce the risk of injury to themselves or the demonstrators.”

The university administrators said the situation has escalated beyond a peaceful expression of opinion and warned that those who do not comply with orders to leave the area will be subject to consequences like arrest. Students may also be given an interim suspension from the university.

“We will continue to work to convince the demonstrators to end their activities and disperse voluntarily, and we hope they make that choice,” Jones and Coleman added.

