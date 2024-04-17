U.S. Sen. Angus King: Delivering for Maine with $450M investment

I have always said Maine is one big town connected by long roads. A town that looks out for one another in times of need and a community that works to improve one another’s quality of life.

There are so many incredible organizations that help make this small town feel successful, and this year, I am proud to have worked with the entire Maine Congressional Delegation to secure over $450 million that will be invested in towns and Maine people.

U.S. Sen. Angus King

And, with these investments, we are going to be able to better take care of one another. From health care to childcare to making sure our communities are safe, these exciting projects will make a tremendous difference across the state.

In recent years, we’ve become more aware of the importance of mental health and how a strong support system and proper care can help people get back on their feet to thrive. Kennebec Behavioral Health (KBH) is working to take care of those who are struggling and need an extra hand. With an additional $750,000 in funding, KBH will work to ensure no one seeking help falls through the cracks.

To that point, we must also take care of our children. Youth homelessness is on the rise in Maine, with over 2,000 students in the state experiencing housing insecurity. Every child deserves a safe place to come home to and a roof over their head. The Northern Lighthouse is a lifeline for so many young people in Aroostook County and with over half a million in funds coming its way, the organization will be able to serve even more children in the community.

Whether someone is suffering from a chronic illness or substance use disorder — or simply struggling to afford a meal — access to fresh and healthy food is critical to recovery and rehabilitation. I am proud to have secured $119,000 for MaineHealth so it can purchase a refrigerated van that will act as a mobile food pantry. This innovative and creative approach will help ensure those in need have access to nutritious food — the first step in getting them back on their feet.

And, as we work to improve the daily lives of our friends and families, we also must take care of the cities and towns we call home. For the City of Bath, this means updating water pumps and wastewater infrastructure to meet health and safety standards — and with $1.67 million in funding, these upgrades will make a real difference in how the City can handle frequent floods. The State of Maine is also receiving a $2.5 million award that will help rural and developing communities strengthen energy resiliency programs to reduce the power outages we’re seeing more and more.

These are just a couple of the organizations and projects across our state that will be able to expand and build on their work — in total there are 185 projects that my office helped secure funding for, which is a really big deal.

I know many of you might have seen a headline about the budget and thought that this “keeps the government funded and open” legislation was mostly a Washington, D.C. story, but the widespread impact of this bill for us back home in Maine will a make a difference for our future. The nonprofits and local governments that are receiving these funds have proven track records of success and will use this support to expand and improve our daily lives.

If you’d like to know more about these 185 projects, please visit my website and click on the banner link about game-changing investments. Looking out for one another can mean so many things — thanks to all of you for looking out for your neighbors and working toward a better tomorrow for all Maine people.

Applications for fiscal year 2025 CDS requests are open now. Full information about the process, eligibility and FAQs can be found at king.senate.gov/appropriations-requests. The deadline is Monday, April 22 at 5 p.m.

Independent Angus King represents Maine in the U.S. Senate.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: U.S. Sen. Angus King: Delivering for Maine with $450M investment