U.S. News releases 2024 Best High Schools rankings. This school ranked tops in Savannah

Savannah Arts Academy is among the best high schools in the state, according to the U.S. News & World Report annual high school rankings released on Tuesday.

The school ranked No. 14 in Georgia, giving it the highest ranking among public schools in Savannah-Chatham County. In the 2023 rankings, Savannah Arts Academy ranked No. 8 in the state.

The only other high school among Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools to rank in the state's top 100 was Woodville-Tompkins Technical and Career High School at No. 85.

No Savannah area high schools ranked in the top 100 nationally, however, one Georgia high school cracked the top 10 nationally. The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology ranked No. 9 in the U.S.

The No. 1 overall high school was BASIS Peoria in Arizona.

U.S. News & World Report includes traditional high schools, STEM academies, magnet schools and charter schools in its public school rankings, which are created using college preparedness and state assessment data on nearly 25,000 public high schools across the U.S.

To see the full ranking, from national to district-level, go to U.S. News & World Report's website.

