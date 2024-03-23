U.S. House candidates traverse North Dakota as primary and nominating conventions near

Mar. 22—GRAND FORKS — U.S. House of Representatives candidates are crisscrossing North Dakota campaigning to fill the state's open seat.

Since January, candidates have been traveling the state's 53 counties and two time zones campaigning for delegates and drumming up support before upcoming nominating conventions and the June primary election. Five candidates — one Democrat and four Republicans — are so far vying for voters and their parties' support.

Republican candidate Tom Campbell, of Grafton, plans

to hit all 244 cities in the state with a population above 100. As Campbell visited district conventions, he also visited the smaller cities on the campaign trail. For instance, in late February Campbell visited 25 cities in three days as he campaigned through western North Dakota.

"It's fun and I really enjoy it. I hit hospitals, the schools, the restaurants, the bars — you name it," Campbell said. "I spent three hours in Harvey and it was just a blast. I've been pleasantly surprised to be very welcomed."

On his visits, Campbell said he hears from a wide variety of people, like educators and health care workers, about the issues they face, ranging from teacher shortages to access to health care.

"A lot of them are just surprised," Campbell said of some people's reactions to his visits. Some told him "nobody's ever come here and shook our hands and asked us that."

He figures he passed out more than 2,000 business cards.

Republican candidate Julie Fedorchak, of Bismarck, is

going around the state campaigning and getting before delegates before the Republican convention in early April.

"Right now, our focus is on the state convention and getting in front of as many delegates as we can, and talking directly with voters on that retail politics level," said Sean Cleary, campaign manager for Fedorchak's campaign. "It has been exciting. (Fedorchak) just got into the race in the middle of February so we're trying to get out and about as much as we can."

Fedorchak was recently in Dickinson meeting with North Dakota House Majority Leader Mike Lefor. Lefor has endorsed Fedorchak and helped host an event with local businesses, a meeting that focused on the challenges that North Dakota businesses face.

Democratic candidate Trygve Hammer, of Minot, also

has been traveling around the state, going to Democratic-NPL nominating conventions and meeting voters.

"My schedule has been staying full. ... We've been to Grand Forks, Fargo, Valley City, Jamestown, Minto and here in Minot for the convention," Hammer said. "I've been doing my call time calling for donations every night to (generate) support and we've been growing like crazy."

Hammer said that compared to what it was like even two years ago, the amount of support and people coming out to events is huge.

"We're seeing the kind of increase in numbers that we've had in Minot (statewide)," Hammer said. "Two years ago, I came to the district convention in Minot and there were, like, seven people there including me and I wasn't even in one of these districts at the time. Now, we had 30-plus people and filled our officer slots and things have gotten a lot better, there's a lot better energy."

Two other candidates have declared their intent to run for the open House seat, including Republicans Rick Becker, of Bismarck, and Alex Balazs, of Cando. Becker did not return messages and Balazs could not be reached prior to publication of this report.