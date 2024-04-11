U.S. Constitution offers this nation structure, direction and strong institutions

Editor's note: This is a regular feature on issues related to the Constitution and civics education written by Paul G. Summers, retired judge and state attorney general.

Our rules of government are established in the Constitution of the United States and the 27 amendments. They are the bedrocks of our government.

They structure government; allocate and establish power and authority; and provide for the three branches of government. Constitutions secure freedoms and liberty. Amendments are just as much a part of the Constitution as is the document which was originally ratified.

The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of America. Our Constitution provides: “This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land….”

Amendments are part of the Constitution just as is the original document. The first 10 amendments, or Bill of Rights, were submitted to the state legislatures in September 1789. The Bill of Rights was ratified in December 1791.

How the judicial, executive and legislative branches differ

Our Founders created three separate and equal branches of government: legislative, executive and judicial.

Supreme Court of the United States

The first two are political; the judiciary is not. Judges must be independent, follow the rule of law, and act as checks and balances on abuse of power by any branch of government.

The Supreme Court ultimately decides whether a law or activity of any branch of government comports with the Constitution. The Court makes the final decision.

We need to keep these principles in mind, especially during political and national debates. The independence of the third branch is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic. We named it the United States of America.

Powers not delegated to the federal government, nor prohibited by the Constitution to the states, are reserved to the states, or the people.

Our review will be at the 10,000-foot level to give our readers an overview of each of the 27 amendments.

Our goal is that we have a working understanding of the amendatory part of our Constitution, which is just as important as that which was ratified originally.

Libraries have scores of books and treatises written on just single parts of the First Amendment.

This amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press, or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

The First Amendment prevents any governmental interference with freedom of religion or freedom of expression.

It prohibits any laws that create a national religion or hinders the free exercise of religion, or abridges freedom of speech or of the press (media publication).

The amendment prohibits any law that interferes with people who peaceably assemble or petition our government over issues or grievances.

We shall explore more on the First Amendment.

Learning, reading and studying the Constitution and Declaration of Independence are times well spent. We applaud the hard work and diligent attitude of our dedicated readers.

Paul Summers

Both this publication and the author strive to be nonpartisan and objective. Please understand that the interpretations involving documents are that of the author. Others may have different interpretations of the same words. We always welcome comments from others.

Paul G. Summers, a lawyer, is a former appellate and senior judge, district attorney general, and the attorney general of Tennessee. Raised in Fayette County, Judge Summers resides in Nashville and Holladay.

