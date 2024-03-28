U.S. Army Probes Guardsman Who Wore Patch Resembling Nazi Symbol

A viral photo of a National Guardsman donning a patch that appeared eerily similar to a Nazi symbol has sparked a probe by the U.S. Army, the special forces unit in question confirmed this week.

The symbol, worn on the back of a helmet of an unnamed guardsman from the 20th Special Forces Group, resembled the infamous Nazi SS Totenkopf, a skull-and-crossbones image utilized by Adolf Hitler’s elite corps.

The soldier at the center of the controversy hasn’t been identified, and military officials have yet to indicate what punishment—if any—the guardsman might face.

The patch appears similar to an “unofficial” emblem previously used by the 3rd Special Forces Group—a group separate from the National Guard—up until 2022, when its dark past was revealed to leadership and it was banned, the command spokesperson Maj. Russell Gordon told the Army Times this week.

It remains unclear for how long—and how often—the patch was used by active duty Green Berets.

The symbol was spotted again this week after the 20th Special Forces Group posted a photo of two soldiers to its official Instagram account Sunday with the caption: “That weekend feeling. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. Don’t stop training. Don’t get complacent.”

Once the patch went viral, the post was deleted.

The group, which is based out of Birmingham, Alabama, has posted only once since—to address the growing controversy.

“The use of symbols and patches depicting historic images of hate is not tolerated and a clear violation of our values,” said the post, attributing the statement to a spokesperson. “We are aware of the situation and are currently investigating the matter.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

