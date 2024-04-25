U.S. 41 to have lane closures in Knox County

Apr. 25—The Indiana Department of Transportation announced alternating lane closures for U.S. 41 in Knox County.

Beginning on or around May 2, crews will begin alternating lane closures for U.S. 41 over Mariah Creek. These closures will allow for a bridge deck replacement project. Work will begin in the north and southbound passing lanes of U.S. 41 during phase one of this project. Driving lanes will remain open during this time.

Once phase one is completed, crews will begin on the north and southbound driving lanes of traffic on U.S. 41 for phase two of the project. Passing lanes will remain open during this phase of the project.

The work is expected to last through September, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.