Typo in Text Leads to Most Epic Cake Fail Ever

From Woman's Day

iPhone autocorrect is a mysterious beast with a mind of its own. Oftentimes, you just can't really tell what it's thinking, like when it substitutes "kissed" with "killed," "potato" with "pirate," or you-know-what with "duck." But in one family's case, the mischievous humor of iPhone autocorrect led to a particularly disastrous cake for the birthday of 21-year-old Laura Seggie of Lanarkshire, Scotland.

Apparently, Laura's mother asked her friend to bake the cake, and then texted her at the last moment to ask her to put a "little blonde girl" on top. Autocorrect decided to change "blonde" to "blind," and, well, Emily ended up with this:

My mum ordered a cake for my sisters bd n asked for a blond girl on top but it autocorrected to blind n we got this pic.twitter.com/SeAoETigfw - emily (@emilyseggie_) August 16, 2015

Laura's sister, Emily, posted a photo of the blunder on Twitter, where it promptly went viral. She told The Telegraph that they all had a good laugh over it, though they hoped it wouldn't offend anyone.

"Thankfully we all saw the funny side of it, including my mum's friend," she said. "We were going to take it off the top because we weren't sure if it would be seen as offensive but decided to keep it in the end."

That's certainly one for the family books!

