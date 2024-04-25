Tyler Junior College hosting Criminal Justice Career Job Fair April 29

Apr. 25—The Tyler Junior College Criminal Justice Department is helping to fill law enforcement jobs across the state by hosting a Criminal Justice Career & Job Fair.

The career fair will be held 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, in the Apache Rooms of Rogers Student Center on the TJC central campus. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend. Resumes are encouraged but not required.

The fair will include recruitment for all areas of the criminal justice field, including:

—Local, state, and federal law enforcement

—Probation and parole

—County and state correctional agencies

Representatives are expected from more than 50 criminal justice agencies from the greater East Texas region, as well as Austin, Houston, West Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Jason Waller, professor and chair of the TJC Legal and Public Service Careers Department, said, "This job and career fair will offer the entire TJC campus, as well as other college campuses and the especially the public, the chance to meet with representatives of more than 50 criminal justice agencies and learn about the numerous current and future job opportunities available in the field of criminal justice."

Waller added that about 90 percent of law enforcement jobs today only require a two-year college degree, if any college at all, and that the starting annual salary can range between $47,000 and $80,000 (and higher), depending on the type of position and the location.

For more information, contact Waller by email at Jason.Waller@tjc.edu or call 903-521-7476.