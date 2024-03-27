Tyler Chamber of Commerce hosts annual energy summit

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Chamber of Commerce hosted the 13th annual energy summit on Tuesday at Green Acres Baptist Church, all in hopes of promoting and educating about the oil and gas industry.

“East Texans need to know how much a heritage we have in oil, gas, and coal,” Wayne Christian, Texas Railroad Commissioner, said.

Earlier this year, President Biden’s Administration put a temporary pause on new liquified natural gas exports in the U.S.

“If we do away with oil and gas, which is their agenda, Biden has said it clearly, ‘we want to do away with oil and gas,’ that’s 80% of world energy. Wind and solar are going to replace it,” Christian said.

He has his own concerns.

“People will freeze to death by the billions,” Christian said.

He’s also worried about the fertilized food supply.

“Our fertilized food will feed 12.7 billion people,” Christian said.

He explained how he’s confident in America’s energy industry.

“The United States of America is 40% cleaner than any other energy on planet Earth,” Christian said.

Through the meeting, leaders were able to share the many successes of the gas, oil, and energy industries.

“As East Texans, we have a role to play literally because God’s given us so much oil and gas under our ground, we have the chance to save the world right now,” Christian said.

