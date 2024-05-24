Every person in every car and truck on Texas roads needs to buckle up - that was the message from area public safety officials during a news conference launching a Click It or Ticket campaign this week heading into the Memorial Day weekend.

Wearing a seat belt can reduce the risk of dying in a crash by up to 60%, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation. But despite how easy and effective buckling up can be, millions of people in Texas still skip this simple step and risk their lives.

In 2023, 1,183 people who were not wearing their seat belt died in crashes on Texas roads. Even one preventable death on the road is too many, so as part of the annual Click It or Ticket campaign, TxDOT has been traveling the state to urge Texans to take the extra few seconds to buckle their seat belt the next time they get into a vehicle. It could save their life or the life of a loved one.

To add extra motivation, Texas law enforcement will step up enforcement of the state’s seat belt laws from May 20 through June 2, including Memorial Day weekend. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs up to $200. Children younger than 8 years old must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches. If they aren’t properly restrained, the driver faces fines up to $250, plus court costs.

Click It or Ticket is a key component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. November 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: TxDOT promotes Click It or Ticket campaign in Lubbock