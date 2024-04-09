TxDOT issues Ector County traffic alert

Apr. 8—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Monday for Ector County.

Contractors continue milling operations on FM 1882 this week followed by paving operations. The first phase of paving is complete on the outside lanes between US 385 and IH-20, work is occurring on the inside lanes and will be ongoing for approximately 5 weeks.

This portion of the project is part of a larger project, anticipated to be complete by mid-November, to rework the existing roadway, improve the riding surface and increase the safety of FM 1882 between BI-20 and 0.1 miles west of US 385 in Ector County.

Motorists could experience some delays during this period and are urged to use caution while traveling through the workzone.