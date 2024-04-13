TxDOT issues I-20 traffic alert

Apr. 12—The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Friday for I-20 in Midland County.

The eastbound left main lane and westbound right main lane of I-20 from Schlumberger Drive to CR 1255 will be closed 7 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The construction team continues their concrete profiling.

Watch for slow-moving construction vehicles in these work zones. Expect delays or use an alternate route if possible.

Know Before You Go: Use The Basin 20 app to plan your travel along IH 20 construction zone.