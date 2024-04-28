TxDOT to host public meetings for new corridor study in East El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Transporation (TxDOT) El Paso District will be conducting public meetings for its Border Highway East Corridor Study and is asking for the public’s comments, TxDOT announced in a news release.

“The 20-mile corridor study extends from Loop 375 (Americas Avenue) in El Paso to FM 3380 (M.F. Aguilera Road) near Tornillo. The study analyzes the benefits and challenges of improving mobility in the study area,” read the news release.

TxDOT says there are multiple goals. Among them are to alleviate traffic congestion and improve mobility safety.

Additionally, the study has not identified any projects and no funding for construction has been secured, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT will conduct a virtual public meeting with two in-person options.

Virtual meeting:

Will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation including audio and visual components.

The presentation will be posted online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

To access the virtual public meeting, go to www.txdot.gov and search “Border Highway East Study.”

The virtual public meeting will remain available for viewing until Wednesday, May 16 at 11:59 p.m.

In-person meetings:

From 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Clint High School, 13890 Alameda Ave.

From 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at Western Tech College, 2nd floor, 9624 Plaza Circle.

Will be held in open house format and no formal presentation will be given.

Each meeting will contain the same content.

Spanish-speaking team members will be available at the open house.

Public comments are requested and may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT El Paso District Office, Attention Gus Sanchez, 13301 Gateway Blvd. West, or by email to BorderHighwayEast@txdot.gov. Verbal comments may be recorded by calling (844) 243-3325.

All comments must be received on or before Thursday, May 16. Responses to comments will be available online at www.txdot.gov once they have been prepared.

