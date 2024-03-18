Two women shot and killed in Miami were former student-athletes at a New Hampshire college

Two young women who were fatally shot by one of their boyfriends in a murder-suicide in Miami, Florida, were former student-athletes at New Hampshire’s New England College, the school confirmed Monday.

Miami-Dade Police identified the victims of the deadly shootings as Meghan Moore, 25, and Sidney Capolino, 23 and New England College confirmed to Boston 25 News the women were recent graduates.

The shooting took place Saturday just before 9 p.m. at an apartment building on South West 40th Street where Moore and Capolino lived, according to the police report.

Officers found one woman, identified as Moore, outside the apartment with a gunshot wound, and as they were trying to help her, they heard another gunshot from inside the apartment, prompting them to evacuate the building, police said.

When officers responded inside, another woman was located with a gunshot wound, later identified as Capolino, and a man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, the investigation has revealed that Luis Napoles, 40, arrived at the apartment complex and shot his girlfriend, Moore, outside of the residence. He then entered the apartment, where he proceeded to shoot her roommate, Capolino, before taking his own life.

Moore was originally from Centerville, Massachusetts, and Capolino from Pawling, New York, according to student-athlete biographies. Both played for the women’s ice hockey team, school officials confirmed.

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news,” said President Wayne Lesperance. “We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

“As we pause to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other. If you need support, counseling services are available at the NEC Wellness Center. While it is Spring Break the next two weeks and many of you are not here on campus, please know that our staff are here for you and able to support you,” President Lesperance said in his statement.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW