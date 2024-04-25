‘Senseless violence’: Two women, baby shot in Salisbury neighborhood

Two young women and a baby were taken to a hospital after they were shot in Salisbury Wednesday night. Now, police are searching for whoever pulled the trigger.

The Salisbury Police Department said they found the victims just after 10 p.m. on South Main Street.

One of the women and the infant were taken to a Winston-Salem hospital in critical condition, according to police. The other woman was taken to a Concord hospital in stable condition.

By Thursday, Salisbury police said the two victims in critical condition were stable.

ALSO READ: Woman and 2-year-old burned during robbery in Monroe home, police say

Ring camera video obtained by Channel 9 shows the chaotic scene as police arrived to provide assistance.

“Help my baby!” you can hear.

The scene was a nightmare for any parent. It shows what appears to be a woman carrying a baby to police, begging for help.

In a news conference Thursday, Salisbury Police Department Maj. T.J. Crews had a clear message: They will not tolerate the recent spike in violence in the city, and they are looking tirelessly for whoever is responsible.

“It is frustrating. It is very frustrating that the community is impacted by this senseless violence,” he said. “And we need the community members to step up and help out.”

‘I want the neighborhood safe’

Channel 9 spoke with neighbors who said violence is hurting their community.

“That’s really sad. Especially when I heard that it was in critical condition. Because, you know, I just don’t like to hear stuff like that, especially in the neighborhood, but when it comes to a baby, that baby hasn’t had an opportunity to even know what’s going on,” said neighbor Reginald McConneaughey. “You know, and that’s really sad.”

ALSO READ: Girl shot while walking in Salisbury, police say

He described what happened Wednesday night.

“I was sitting in my bedroom with my window down,” he said. “One of my dogs started barking and I went to the door, and I just see cops, everything coming up the street.”

McConneaughey said as unfortunate as the shooting is, it’s not the first in his neighborhood, which is now filled with bullet holes.

“There have been shootings up here before. As a matter of fact, I have been in this neighborhood for close to 25 years in that same house,” he said, adding, “I want the neighborhood safe.”

No arrests were made, and police said they did not believe it‘s related to the girl who was shot on Old Concord Road earlier in the day. That happened just 5 hours prior and a few miles away.

Salisbury police said any information can help this investigation, and you can submit it on multiple platforms.

The police department is also working with the State Bureau of Investigation to help solve the recent spike in crime. They have patrol officers working overtime hours so they can have visible extra patrols in the impacted areas.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Woman and 2-year-old burned during robbery in Monroe home, police say