Two winning $1.6 million Powerball tickets sold in Southern California

Two lucky Southern Californians are the state’s newest winners after numbers for the $1.13 billion Powerball jackpot were drawn Wednesday night.

The winning numbers were 11, 38, 41, 62, 65. The Powerball number was 15 and the PowerPlay was 3X.

Two tickets matched five numbers and will take home $1,622,808. The winning tickets were sold at an Albertsons in San Dimas and Oxnard Shores Bottle Shop in Oxnard.

Since the tickets were missing the Powerball numbers, the main jackpot will increase to an estimated $1.23 billion for Saturday night’s drawing.

Twelve other lucky Californians hit four numbers plus the Powerball and will take home $19,682.

Wednesday night’s jackpot was the eighth-largest in U.S. lottery history. The odds of winning the top Powerball prize is 1 in 292.2 million. The jackpot has been growing for over three months when the last player won the jackpot on Jan. 1.

Southern California winner of $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot revealed

Since then, there have been 39 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

Southern California is home to several historic Powerball winners including the winner of last summer’s $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot who was revealed on March 29.

In February 2022 after months of drawings, a winning ticket for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was claimed by Los Angeles resident Edwin Castro after he purchased the ticket at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena.

The Powerball jackpot winner can choose between the annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or the lump sum.

Here’s where the current Powerball jackpot ranks among the top 10 largest lottery prizes in U.S. history:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.765 billion (Powerball): Oct. 11, 2023; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.131 billion (estimated Powerball) $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Players have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

