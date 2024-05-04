Two teens arrested after student was hit by bullet fired near Dunbar High School

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it arrested two teens in connection to a shooting in Northeast D.C.

On May 3 at about 9:55 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of N Street for the report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a teen girl inside Dunbar High School who had been shot.

Student inside Dunbar High School in DC hit by bullet fired from outside

The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police arrested and charged 18-year-old Zaharia Graves and a 17-year-old boy, both of Northeast, D.C. with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License and Endangerment with a Firearm.

Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

