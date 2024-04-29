Two suspects arrested after one killed, four injured at club shooting in Utica

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in connection to a deadly Sunday shooting that left one person dead and four others injured at a Utica club.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said at a livestreamed press conference that the incident occurred shortly before midnight on Sunday at the Sugar Shack Club in Utica.

Jones said the two suspects, 34-year-old Eric Dixon and 42-year-old Joseph Crum, were both arrested and charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

"We are expected to interview more individuals during the course of this investigation, which could lead to more charges and/or arrests," Jones said.

Jones confirmed at least five people were shot, including one person who was pronounced dead.

According to Jones, Jason Harris, 41, was shot "multiple times" in the parking lot of the club and died at the scene.

A Hinds County Sheriff's Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Jones also identified the other victims as Michael Brown, 53, who is listed in serious condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center; Anthony Brown, 48, who sustained "several gunshot wounds" and is listed in stable condition at UMMC; Deidre Williams, 29, who was grazed in the neck and released from Merit Health; and, Lorenzo Cooper, 22, who was shot in the leg and released from a local hospital.

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an altercation between Harris and at least three other individuals in the parking lot of the club. Jones said Michael Brown, Williams and Cooper were believed to have been "caught in the crossfire."

Jones said investigators also believe the people involved are connected.

"We believe they know each other," Jones said. "As a matter of fact, the individual that has been identified as Eric Dixon, that has been arrested and charged, is the brother of the deceased victim that we have identified as Jason Harris."

According to Jones, several guns were displayed by several people in the parking lot. Jones said so far two guns have been recovered from the scene, as have 23 spent shell casings. Jones believes additional weapons were used.

Jones said interviews are ongoing and additional arrests could be made.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Club shooting near Lee Davis Circle in Utica MS