MS Legislature passes bill restricting state retirement board's authority

The Mississippi Legislature is sending a bill to the governor's desk that will revise public employer contribution increases into the Public Employment Retirement System of Mississippi starting in July.

On Saturday, the Mississippi House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 3231, which was passed by the Senate on Friday.

According to several municipal leaders that spoke to the Clarion Ledger earlier this year, the move could save them from having to cut positions and raise taxes to keep and hire more public employees.

Public employers include cities, counties, state agencies and school districts, to name a few.

If signed by Gov. Tate Reeves or passed through his office, the bill will remove a 2% public employer contribution rate increase that the PERS board voted to implement to keep the state retirement system stable.

House Speaker Jason White looks out at the chamber after the Mississippi State of the State address at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. On Saturday, the House passed along a bill to change the state's retirement system and sent it to the governor's desk.

The bill will also require the board to recommend any employer rate changes to the Legislature, accompanied by two actuary reports that are independent of each other and the PERS board.

The legislation also provides a new tier of retirement benefits for new public employees, but the new set of benefits will have to be outlined by the PERS board and submitted back to the Legislature for review.

PERS board members previously told the Clarion Ledger that lawmakers taking away their ability to increase contribution rates could threaten the viability of the state retirement system and their ability to address $25 billion in financial liabilities that PERS has.

The bill is now in the hands of Gov. Tate Reeves, who can sign it, let it pass without his signature or veto the legislation. There are seven days left in the 2024 session.

