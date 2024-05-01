Two Southlake schools closed as police investigate bathroom stall door shooting message

The Carroll High School and Carroll Senior High School campuses in Southlake are closed on Wednesday as police investigate a message written on a bathroom stall door that referred to a state test and a school shooting.

Southlake police received on Tuesday night via the school district alert system an anonymous report about the potential threat on Wednesday at Carroll High School connected to STAAR, the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, police said.

No specific target was identified and no other details were in the message. The police department investigation is incomplete.

All other district campuses are open.