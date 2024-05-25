Two rounds of severe storms Sunday in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Stay prepared for not one, but two rounds of severe storms Sunday in the St. Louis region.

Intense storms are making their way to St. Louis from the west. Our latest projections indicate the first round of severe storms will roll through the bi-state area from 3 a.m. to almost noon. The second round will roll through the bi-state area from 2-10 p.m.

Both rounds of storms present threats of heavy rain, heavy winds, hail and possibly even tornadoes. Our latest projections indicate wind gusts could reach up to 70 or 80 miles throughout Sunday.

Here’s a quick breakdown of Sunday…

First round

The heaviest of impacts will come early in the morning. Storms could arrive in Rolla and nearby communities as early as 3 a.m. For St. Louis and many of its neighboring counties, storms could arrive around 5 a.m. For Metro East counties, expect storms to arrive by 7-8 a.m.

Winds could push 60-70 miles per hour. Some counties with heavy rainfall could see flash flooding. Some hail and tornadoes are also possibilities. Counties south of the I-44 corridor may see the strongest impacts. Storms will exit to the south, though conditions are expected to set the stage for another round of storms in the afternoon.

Second round

The second round will likely begin with storms heading west, but from north of the I-70 corridor. Afternoon storms will be conditional based on how the morning plays out. If our atmosphere is too “worked over”, our severe threat greatly diminishes. But if the atmosphere destabilizes, all modes of severe weather will be possible.

Current projections show this round of storms could peak around 6 or 7 p.m., particularly for counties south and east of St. Louis. Threats include possible baseball-sized hail and tornadoes, in addition to various spots of localized flash flooding. Storms are likely out of the region by nighttime.

