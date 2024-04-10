Two Republicans file for Iowa House District 22 in contested primary for open seat

Iowa House District 22 in Warren County will have a contested Republican primary for a soon-to-be open seat in the Legislature.

Rep. Stan Gustafson, R-Cumming, has announced he will retire after a decade and not seek reelection to represent House District 22, which includes Norwalk, Carlisle, Cumming and Martensdale. Two Republicans have filed for the June 4 primary election to win their party's nomination for the Nov. 5 general election: Samantha Fett and Garrett Gobble.

Rory Taylor was the only Democrat to file for the June primary. Whoever wins the Republican primary is expected to face Taylor in the November election.

More: Iowa House District 28 to have contested Republican primary with incumbent, challenger having filed

Republican Samantha Fett

Samantha Fett

Fett — a marketing executive, former Carlisle school board member and conservative activist — is running to take her experience to the next level and serve in the statehouse as a fresh face, according to a news release.

"Being involved with the fight for parental rights, I felt called to do more, to take the next step and run for Iowa House because if I want to see change, I need to be part of the solution," Fett said in a statement.

Fett has developed a passion for creating change due to her local activism, experience in the media industry and volunteer work, the release says.

"I am a mom, and I care deeply about the next generation, and your support in this campaign is for a real conservative that will stand on American principles and focus on the strength of our families and the skills of our children," Fett said.

Fett's civic experience also includes involvement with the Warren County chapter of Moms for Liberty, Hispanics for School Choice Reform and more, according to her campaign website. She supports the education savings account program championed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, which gives money to Iowa families for private school expenses, and plans to support additional education reform.

"We need to get back to basics in education and make sure our students are learning at an efficient level,” Fett said in the news release. "We are seeing political propaganda prioritized over reading, and the results are low test scores and non-proficient learning levels. I want to raise the exceptions in our learning environments because we can do better for the students of Iowa. It’s time for an education revival."

Fett raised two daughters outside Carlisle with her husband Josh.

Republican Garrett Gobble

Garrett Gobble

Gobble, a former state representative and leader with a student career development nonprofit, is running in a new district.

Gobble previously represented Ankeny in the Iowa House after narrowly defeating incumbent Heather Matson in 2020. Matson then won the seat back after defeating Gobble in 2022 in another close election.

Gobble, a former history teacher who is now the employer engagement partner at iJAG (Iowa Jobs for America's Graduates), is now seeking a return to the Iowa House. He and his wife Elizabeth decided to move to Norwalk for their children Ellison and Griffith after having admired the community, schools and opportunity available to their family, according to his campaign website.

“After many great conversations with residents and community leaders of House District 22, I am honored to seek election to the Iowa House to follow my friend Stan Gustafson,” Gobble said in a statement. "As a life-long Iowan, I am honored to get the opportunity to seek the chance to represent this great state and amazing community.”

Gobble led the way on education issues when he was in the House, a news release says, including legislation giving parents the choice to send their children back to in-person school during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gobble also pushed for transparency and appropriate materials in schools, his website says. He would focus on education and other issues like workforce development if elected to the new seat.

"Serving our state in the legislature is one of the greatest honors of my life and there is much left to be done,” Gobble said in the release. “I will continue to fight to ensure private property rights, emergency medical services, and a quality education for all students. I also will continue to work to lower the tax burden on Iowans, so you can keep more of what’s yours.”

Democrat Rory Taylor

Rory Taylor

Taylor is the lone Democrat to file for the primary. He is expected to be the Democratic nominee in November.

Taylor has been an educator, served in the United States Army, and worked at United Airlines for 26 years and Graybar Electric for eight years, according to a news release.

He has also served as a leader within the Boy Scouts organization, is a member of the International Association of Machinists and belongs to the Cumming American Legion Post 562, serving in the Honor Guard.

"I was raised a Kennedy Democrat, during some of the most turbulent times in our nation’s history," Taylor said in a statement. "I lived through the Vietnam War and the Civil Rights Movement. Today’s world also has had its moments. I believe it’s time to put truth and accountability back in politics."

His priorities would include women's rights, protecting public schools and educators and embracing the diverse population, the release says.

Taylor's campaign website says he would fight to invest in public schools, including rural schools at risk of closing; make health care available to all Iowans and keep government out of medical decisions; roll back new limits on the state auditor's powers; and change limits on public assistance.

Taylor has lived in the Norwalk area, where he raised his two children with his wife, Denise, for the past 30 years.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Who is running for Iowa House District 22 in Norwalk, Carlisle?