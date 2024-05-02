Two Republicans to challenge state Rep. Pat Haddad. Who else is running for office?

The state Legislature races are shaping up, now that the deadline has passed for nominees to seek a place on the September primary ballot. And one state rep race could be a repeat of 2022.

For those seeking a seat on Beacon Hill in November, April 30 was the deadline to submit their nomination papers to local election officials.

Two Republicans squaring off to challenge state Rep. Haddad

In the 5th Bristol District state representative race, incumbent state Rep. Patricia Haddad, a Democrat, and Republicans Justin Thurber and Melissa Terra of Somerset all returned nomination papers.

Haddad has represented the 5th Bristol District since 2000, winning 12 general elections. In her time in office, she has faced a primary challenger only her first time, and has faced a challenger in the general election only three times. Before winning state elective office, Haddad was a teacher; she served on town offices in Somerset for years, including the School Committee from 1993 to 2001.

She is a member of the board of delegates on the New England Board of Higher Education. She has cited among her achievements securing funding to ease the loss of Brayton Point Power Station to Somerset’s tax base, obtaining revitalization funds for Swansea Town Beach, and working to bring offshore wind projects to Somerset.

A voter casts her ballots at Precinct 7B, at Fall River Government Center, for the presidential primary on March 5, 2024.

Thurber challenged Haddad in the 2022 general election. An Air Force Reserves veteran, he mounted a successful write-in campaign to get on the Republican ticket in the primary. He ran on a platform of conservative economics including lowering taxes and supporting businesses, and opposition to COVID vaccine and mask mandates.

Terra served two terms as a Somerset School Committee member. She did not seek re-election when her second term expired in 2020. In 2020, Terra ran an unsuccessful campaign to be a member of Massachusetts' Republican State Committee.

The 5th Bristol District represents Somerset, Dighton, and parts of Swansea and Taunton.

Schmid stepping away: Westport state rep. announces he won't seek re-election in fall

Two Fall River incumbent state reps. face no challengers

According to the Fall River Elections Department, no candidates returned nomination papers to challenge incumbent state Rep. Carole Fiola in the 6th Bristol District race or state Rep. Alan Silvia in the 7th Bristol District race.

Fiola, a Democrat, returned nomination papers to seek re-election to the seat she has held since 2013. The 6th Bristol District encompasses parts of Fall River and Freetown.

Silvia, a Democrat, has been a state representative since 2012. His district encompasses the South End of Fall River.

State Rep. Schmid's seat is up for grabs

In February, state Rep. Paul Schmid III, a Westport Democrat representing the 8th Bristol District, announced he was not seeking re-election in February. Five candidates have returned nomination papers for this seat:

Manuel Soares Jr., independent, of 316 Gifford Road in Westport, who is a Westport select board and planning board member;

Laura Hadley, independent, of 1 Narrow Ave. in Westport;

Gabriel Amaral, Republican, of 901 Indian Town Road in Fall River, who ran an unsuccessful race for Fall River City Council in 2023;

Steven J. Ouellette, Democrat, of 25 Maple St. in Westport, who is a Westport select board member;

Jesse W. St. Gelais, independent of 32 Gammons Road in Acushnet.

The 8th Bristol District encompasses parts of Fall River, Freetown, Acushnet and New Bedford, and all of Westport.

When is the Massachusetts state primary?

The state primary election is set for Sept. 3. The deadline to register to vote is Aug. 24. The general election will be held Nov. 5, with a voter registration deadline of Oct. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: 2 Somerset Republicans return papers to challenge state Rep. Haddad