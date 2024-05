TechCrunch

2024 delivered four venture-backed tech IPOs, Reddit, Astera Labs, Ibotta and Rubrik, in March and April, which made it seem like this year could spur the momentum investors had hoped for in 2023. The tender offer did value the startup at $12.5 billion which is lower than the $20 billion Adobe was willing to pay, but also higher than the last primary round valuation Figma received, $10 billion.