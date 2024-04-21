Two Powerball players just miss $103 million jackpot — but still win big in US

Two Powerball tickets sold in Ohio and Puerto Rico won $1 million each, just missing out on the $103 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The tickets matched five winning numbers in the drawing Saturday, April 20, but not the Powerball, the national Powerball site said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $115 million, with a cash value of approximately $53 million, for the next drawing Monday, April 22, according to the site.

The winning numbers were 4, 35, 41, 44 and 58, with a Powerball of 25.

More than 537,000 other tickets sold in the United States also won prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times and price vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

