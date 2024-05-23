Two people killed, lanes narrowed after rollover accident on I-240 Service Road

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident in the eastbound lanes of the I-240 Service Rd. near S Western Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

Rollover accident in the eastbound lanes of the I-240 Service Rd. near S Western Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says that two people were killed as a result of the accident.

McIntyre Law Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn reports from the scene that eastbound traffic has been narrowed to two lanes, and is backed up for two or three miles.

No other details regarding the cause of the crash are available at this time. Drivers are advised to avoid area or expect major delays.

