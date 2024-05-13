Two people dead, one vehicle involved in Kern River Canyon crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a deadly highway crash in the Kern River Canyon Sunday afternoon.

On May 12, two people were killed during a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and one vehicle in the Kern River Canyon. The collision occurred just after 4 p.m., according to the CHP Traffic Information Page.

Fire crews had to go approximately 50 feet down into the canyon near mile markers 23 and 24.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will provide more information after the investigation is complete.

Check back later for updates regarding this story.

