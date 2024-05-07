Two North Carolina cities ranked top in the country to drive in

Two cities in North Carolina have been ranked among the top in the county to drive in.

This data comes from a recent study by Forbes Advisor.

In the study, Raleigh was ranked number four. Charlotte was then ranked number ten.

The Forbes Advisor said the study looked at 47 metro areas.

It focused on driving experience, safety, the cost of car ownership, and access to car maintenance.

Oakland, California, was ranked the worst city to drive in.

