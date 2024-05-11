Two men tied to Spokane Valley killing last year receive credit for time served sentences

May 10—Two men connected to the killing of 40-year-old Deshaun Crawford last year inside a Spokane Valley home received credit for time served and were released from jail.

Dwayne Parks, 46, was credited at Monday's sentencing for 61 days in jail after pleading guilty in February to first-degree rendering criminal assistance, according to court documents. Parks, who was released from jail after his plea, aided 38-year-old Darell Harris after Harris killed Crawford.

Harris pleaded guilty in March to first-degree manslaughter and received 54 days credit for time served.

"This resolution holds the Defendant accountable for his actions during this unfortunate set of circumstances yet recognizes that, to a significant degree, the victim was an aggressor or provoker of the incident," according to court documents presented by the attorneys and signed by the judges in both cases.

Neither Harris nor Parks will serve community custody, or probation, documents say.

The standard sentence range for Harris' manslaughter charge was 6 1/2 to 8 1/2 years in prison. Parks' range was 13 to 17 months behind bars.

The charges stem from the night of Feb. 8, 2023, when deputies responded to a home at 4306 E. Second Ave. for the shooting, documents say.

There, they found Crawford dead in the living room with a pellet gun under his body and a can of bear mace under his legs, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office said in documents.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office said it located six gunshot wounds on Crawford's body.

Parks told deputies he was living at the property and that he, Harris and several others were at the residence that afternoon, according to court documents. At one point, Parks opened the door for Crawford, who had a handgun. He heard several gunshots as he ran through the house before leaving, court records say.

Harris and Parks were arrested this winter in Western Washington in connection to the killing.