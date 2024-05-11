Two men shot in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said two men were shot in Northeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that at about 1:20 p.m., they were dispatched to the 3600 block of Hayes St NE for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot.

They were transported to the hospital while conscious and breathing.

