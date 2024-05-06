Two men shot, killed in Rochester on Saturday identified

Rochester police have identified the two men shot to death at a Lyell Avenue residence early Saturday morning.

Jared Perry, 29, and Marquis Chambers, 31, both Rochester residents, were fatally shot at 525 Lyell Ave. around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. Rochester police were called to the scene and found Perry, Chambers and a woman who has been shot in the chest, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman - who was in her 30s - was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment. Umbrino said that she was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive. Her name was not released.

No charges have been filed in connection with the triple shooting.

Anyone with information or video linked to the killings is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Jared Perry, Marquis Chambers killed on Lyell Ave. in Rochester NY