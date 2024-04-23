Two men convicted of 2021 homicide of Kelly Guidry

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two men were convicted of the second-degree murder of Kelly Guidry in 2021.

After seven days of trial, Marcus Chenier, 27, of Opelousas, and Jevon Figaro, 26, of Lafayette, were convicted of murdering Kelly Guidry in the second-degree.

On Jan. 23, 2021, Chenier and Figaro ambushed Guidry on North Market Street in Opelousas, each wielding semi-automatic weapons, according to authorities. The men fired a barrage of shots that were heard by neighbors and a nearby officer. Guidry was found near the railroad tracks with over twenty .223 and 5.56 casing throughout the crime scene.

The St. Landry Parish district attorney said Spirit Airline flight records, cell phone records and testimony from a cooperating party led to the second-degree murder verdict for each defendant by the jury. This was the first joint murder trail in St. Landry Parish in more than 25 years.

Sentencing of Chenier and Figaro will be set by the court at a later date.

