Two men charged with burglary conspiracy after Belgium Township incident

Mar. 28—POLK COUNTY, Minn. — Two men have been charged with conspiracy to commit second- and third-degree burglary after a

Wednesday, March 27, incident

in Belgium Township.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office was notified of a possible burglary in progress at 5:53 a.m., according to a press release. On scene, deputies realized the suspects fled the area on foot.

Robert Fred Fish, 29, was the first suspect to be apprehended following an extensive search of the area, the release said. The second suspect, 34-year-old Richard William Paulson, was apprehended at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Fish is from Warren, Minnesota, while Paulson is from Emerado, North Dakota, according to the release. Their names were withheld until Thursday, March 28, when the men were officially charged.