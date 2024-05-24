Two men accused of plotting knife attack on synagogue in Germany

German authorities have detained an 18-year-old man after he allegedly discussed carrying out a knife attack on a synagogue in the south-western German city of Heidelberg.

The suspect, who comes from the town of Weinheim, is being held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, public prosecutors and criminal investigators in the south-western German state of Baden-Württemberg announced on Friday.

He allegedly plotted the potential attack with another 24-year-old suspect, who was shot and captured by police earlier this month after a raid on the man's flat turned violent.

"The killing of one or more visitors during the attack on the synagogue with a subsequent martyr's death was discussed as the intended goal, in which both people wanted to be shot by emergency services," the authorities said.

On May 3, police raided the home of the 24-year-old suspect in the town of Bad Friedrichshall on suspicion of preparing a serious act of violence endangering the state.

According to police, the 24-year-old suddenly took several kitchen knives and fled outside through a window while officers were in his flat.

He was caught by officers but, instead of surrendering, he threw a knife toward a policeman and charged. The officer shot the man.

The 24-year-old man was treated for his injuries and remains in police custody on allegations of attempted manslaughter and a particularly serious case of assault on police officers.

An analysis of evidence seized during the search revealed a link to the 18-year-old man from Weinheim, with whom the 24-year-old is said to have discussed a possible knife attack on visitors to a synagogue in Heidelberg in April 2024, according to investigators.

The 18-year-old's apartment was searched on May 18. He was arrested and remains in custody.

Authorities said that there are no indications of an imminent threat to visitors to the synagogue.