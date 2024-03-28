Two juveniles charged in string of Dollar General armed robberies

Two juveniles are facing charges in connection with the armed robbery of the Dollar General in Vale.

On March 25, two masked suspects armed with handguns held up the store on N.C. Highway.

The suspects then left the location in a black 2020–2021 Ford Edge, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

As the investigation continued, deputies learned that the robbery may be connected to others.

Dollar Generals in Cleveland and Gaston counties had also been robbed, and in both cases, workers said teenagers were responsible.

Eventually, deputies were able to identify multiple suspects and the vehicle used in all three robberies.

On March 26, one of the juvenile suspects was taken into custody before being transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Another juvenile suspect was interviewed before being released to their parents.

Each juvenile will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, according to deputies.

Detectives said they are still working to identify the owner of a vehicle involved in the robberies.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Lincoln County Sheriff’s Detective D. Hendrix at 828-455-6762, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202, or the Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

