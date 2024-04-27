Two juveniles charged in multiple break-ins and arsons, including one at CT church

State police have charged two juveniles in connection with several break-ins and fires that were ruled arson, including one that destroyed a church in Eastford last spring.

The arrests stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies, Connecticut State Police said in a statement Friday.

On April 23, 2023, state police troopers responded to the Congregational Church of Eastford at 8 Church Road for a blaze that tore through the structure, state police said. The Eastford Town Fire Marshal requested assistance from the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

Investigators quickly linked the fire at the church to another fire in South Windsor, according to state police. The Connecticut State Police’s Eastern District Major Crimes Squad then became involved along with federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Over the next few days, authorities from these agencies, as well as members of the South Windsor Police Department, “conducted surveillance of possible targets along with attempting to connect the fire and crimes in South Windsor to the fire and crimes with similar motive in the Eastford area,” state police said.

Investigators believed that a break-in and small fire at Camp Nahaco in Woodstock was likely related, according to state police. State police said that crime as well as two other church break-ins during overnight hours in the area were then “absorbed” into the multi-agency investigation.

Investigators developed two suspects and were able to create a map “connecting both of their residences” and plot points between each scene and their homes.

“After acquiring additional evidence, ATF agents obtained a search warrant to place a GPS tracker on the suspect’s vehicle to assist in surveillance efforts,” state police said.

In the early morning hours on April 30, 2023, troopers were conducting patrol checks of Camp Nahaco when they heard an explosion from the direction of the main lodge. When they approached, they saw a vehicle speeding away and a fire in the structure, according to state police.

State police were able to put out the fire and broadcast a description of the vehicle to other authorities. Additional troopers spotted the vehicle and pursued it briefly. The driver refused to stop and the pursuit was called off because of the weather conditions, state police said.

According to state police, a male juvenile was later taken into custody by police in South Windsor and brought to the police department for questioning. He was charged at that time with arson, burglary, engaging police in pursuit and other motor vehicle offenses, according to state police.

The juvenile was brought to the Hartford Detention Center after authorities were granted an order to detain.

A second suspect, a female juvenile, was later located by major crime detectives and brought to the Troop D barracks in Danielson for questioning.

According to state police, both suspects made confessions while they were in custody.

On Sept. 8, 2023, the male suspect was charged with first-degree arson, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was expected to be arraigned four days later in Rockville Juvenile Court.

On Sept. 27, 2023, the female suspect was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree reckless endangerment. She was released to her parents.

State police said the arson and accompanying charges stemmed from the fire at the Congregational Church of Eastford.

According to state police, both juveniles were also arrested for crimes in South Windsor and issued a juvenile summons for the Camp Nahaco burglary days before the fire as well as the burglary of a church in Ashford.

“The Connecticut State Police would like to thank those who provided tips during the investigation,” state police said.