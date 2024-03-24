Two Holland America Crew Members Die After 'Incident' On Cruise Ship In The Bahamas

Two crew members on a Holland America Line cruise ship died during an undisclosed “incident” in the ship’s engineering space, according to the cruise line.

The unidentified crew members died while the Nieuw Amsterdam ship was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, Holland America said Friday in a statement on Facebook. The incident happened the same day, The Associated Press reported.

“All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members’ families at this difficult time,” the statement said. “The safety, security and welfare of all guests and crew are the company’s absolute priority.”

Details about the incident have not yet been released; an investigation is underway, according to Holland America.

The cruise line said crew members are being offered counseling following the incident.

The ship had set sail out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 16 for a seven-night trip, the AP reported.

Holland America did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

The incident comes just two weeks after a 27-year-old Florida woman was found dead on a cruise ship headed to the Bahamas.

The female passenger was found unresponsive in her cabin on board an unidentified cruise line on March 11, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a crime report on March 12.

The cause of death has not been disclosed. However, police confirmed that they confiscated “a quantity of suspected cocaine from the cabin, and arrested a 32-year-old American male from Florida, U.S.A.”

The unidentified woman’s death is being investigated.

