Two Guatemalan workers among 6 missing in Baltimore bridge collapse, ministry says

Two Guatemalan nationals were among the six workers who went missing after a cargo ship lost control and hit the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday evening, the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed two Guatemalan workers, ages 26 and 35 years old, went missing after the bridge collapsed.

They were part of a group of eight workers who were repairing asphalt on the bridge at the time, the Guatemalan ministry said.

Two men were rescued.

Of the four still missing, the Guatemalan ministry said they are nationals from Mexico, Honduras and El Salvador.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed March 26, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland after it was struck by a large cargo ship, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore City Fire Department described the collapse as a mass-casualty incident.

The Guatemalan nationals' families have been notified, the ministry said.

"We will continue requesting information from the authorities and information about search and rescue efforts to find the missing Guatemalans," the statement said.

