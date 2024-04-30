Two die as family encounters submerged ‘hole’ while crossing creek, Tennessee cops say

Two family members died simultaneously when one vanished into a “hole” while crossing a rugged creek and a relative dove in to save her, according to investigators in East Tennessee.

Identities of the man and woman have not been released. They were visiting the wilderness area from Georgia, the Signal Mountain Police Department reported in a news release.

The drownings happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, April 28, when a group of relatives went hiking in Rainbow Lake Wilderness Park, police said. The park is about a 140-mile drive southeast of Nashville.

A 911 caller reported the family had hiked a mile when they encountered a large creek.

“One female attempted to cross the creek and fell into a hole/drop off and went under the water. A male jumped in the creek to rescue her and he went under the water,” police said.

“Signal Mountain Fire and Police personnel jumped in the water to rescue both victims. They found the female in the water, pulled her out and conducted life safety measures but was unsuccessful.”

A dive team was called and recovered the second body from the creek, officials said.

The incident is being treated as “a tragic accident,” Signal Mountain police detective David Holloway said in the release.

Rainbow Lake Hiking Trail is about a 20-mile drive northeast of the Georgia state line. The trail leads to the boulder-filled Middle Creek near Rainbow Lake dam, maps show.

