Two dead after Friday night crash in Lehigh Acres

Two people died Friday from injuries stemming from a crash in Lehigh Acres, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at Lee and Sunniland boulevards at 9:10 p.m. and involved a moped and a car.

The driver of the moped, a 32-year-old man, and a passenger, a 30-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP.

Both were from Lehigh Acres but their identifies have not been released. FHP reports they were not wearing helmets.

The 29-year-old man driving the car, who is from Estero, was not injured. The make and model of the car was not listed in the FHP report.

The man driving the car was heading east on Lee boulevard on the inside lane approaching the intersection at Sunniland, according to FHP.

The driver of the moped was stopped on the crossover median of Lee at the intersection of Sunniland ahead of the car.

The moped driver entered the eastbound inside lane of Lee in front of the approaching car. The front of the car collided with the moped.

The crash remains under investigation, including the speed of the car.

