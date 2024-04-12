These two city manager candidates are the finalists to lead Topeka city government

The city has further narrowed its search for a new city manager.

Interim co-communications director Rosie Nichols said Thursday that the city government has selected two finalists in the search for a city manager: Alan Howze and Robert Perez.

Nichols said the city government will meet for a special meeting with the two candidates to conduct follow-up interviews. The interviews will be in executive session and closed to the public.

She also said the city most likely won't announce a new city manager for another two weeks because after making a selection, city government leaders will need to draft and negotiate the contract with the candidate.

Alan Hozwe, from Wyandotte County, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

Alan Howze is assistant administrator for Wyandotte County and Kansas City

Alan Howze is a public sector executive and has focused on building strong, financially sustainable communities and delivering high-quality public services. He's gained more than 20 years of governmental experience and currently works as the assistant administrator for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

During the finalist meet and greet on Monday, April 11, Howze said he wanted to find ways to address the growing violent crimes in the Topeka area. He also said he's unique from the other candidates because he's familiar with the community.

Robert Perez, from Dallas, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

Robert Perez is assistant city manager of infrastructure for Dallas

Robert Perez is the assistant city manager of infrastructure for Dallas. He has more than 20 years of municipal government experience while working for Dallas and San Antonio. Perez has wide-ranging experience in multiple sectors, including different forms of government and social work.

During the meet and greet, Perez said he'd want to provide the homeless population with long- and short-term solutions. He also said he wants to make economic development a priority.

Initial finalists for the Topeka city manager position were, from left, Jeffrey Dingman, Alan Howze, William Jones, Robert Perez and Abbe Yacoben.

Why is Topeka hiring a new city manager?

The former city manager Stephen Wade was fired in July, and a city spokeswoman later said he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Richard U. Nienstedt has since served as interim city manager.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka picks Alan Howze and Robert Perez as final city manager options