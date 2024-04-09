Five finalists for city manager say Topeka must address these key issues

Homelessness, violence and outdated infrastructure were the key talking points of the meet and greet for the city manager finalists.

During Monday's meet and greet, the five city manager finalists participated in individual small-group discussions with members of the community. Each candidate sat at separate tables and answered questions from various Topekans.

Candidates for the Topeka city manager position, from left, Jeffrey Dingman, Alan Howze, William Jones, Robert Perez and Abbe Yacoben answer questions from the media Monday prior to a meet-and-greet event at Hotel Topeka.

Before the meet and greet, the city council, mayor and a panel of community stakeholders, appointed by the mayor, interviewed each candidate. The panelists included Danielle Twemlow, Laura Burton, Keith Warta, Kerry Pancoast and Susan Duffy.

City council member David Banks said he was pleased with the turnout at Monday's event.

"It's just nice to see everybody here," Banks said.

The previous city manager Stephen Wade was fired in July, and a city spokeswoman said he had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate. Since then, Richard U. Nienstedt has served as interim city manager.

Jeff Dingman, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

Jeffery Dingman

Jeffery Dingman is the deputy city administrator in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was a finalist for Topeka city manager in 2017. Digman has worked in government leadership for 20 years and has a juris doctor from the University of Kansas.

Jeff Dingman said he'd like to address Topeka's aging infrastructure, including its water and sewer services.

"As an outsider looking in, I look at the age of the city and the infrastructure challenges that it faces," Dingman said.

Dingman said he finds it important to know when to delegate and depend on the staff around him because he isn't an expert in everything.

"I learned in that position the value of building a team," Dingman said. "Being able to work with a strong management team and have those folks depend on me and on each other. We're going to collaborate."

Alan Hozwe, of Wyandotte County, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

Alan Howze

Alan Howze is a public sector executive and has focused on building strong, financially sustainable communities and delivering high-quality public services. He's gained more than 20 years of governmental experience and currently works as the assistant administrator for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Alan Howze said he would want to address the uptick in violent crimes.

"The challenges Topeka faces are challenges that are not uncommon for cities of its age and its size," Howze said. "I think the challenge around the increase in fatal homicide rates is a significant challenge for the city."

Howze said he provides a familiarity to the job since he works in a local government in Kansas. He also said he has experience with larger governments, which helps in a big city like Topeka.

"It gives me a particular perspective on how to collaborate effectively within the government as well as with external stakeholders to really drive solutions forward in a determined and timely manner," Howze said.

Williams Jones, of Mequon, Wisconsin, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

William Jones

William Jones has worked in local government for more than 24 years. He is the city administrator for Mequon, Wisconsin. He has also worked similar roles for the Glencoe and Highland Park, Illinois.

Jones said he has a broad breadth of knowledge after working in government for as long as he has.

"I've been successful in every job that I've ever held in the public sector," Jones said.

William Jones said he agrees the rise in homicides is a serious issue that needs to be addressed through a joint effort that would include hiring a new police chief.

"I think the biggest challenge facing Topeka is the rising rate of homicides here within the city," Jones said. "The trend is on an upward trajectory, and the city's goal, No. 1 goal here in local government, is public safety."

Robert Perez, of Dallas, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

Robert Perez

Robert Perez is the assistant city manager of infrastructure for Dallas. He has more than 20 years of municipal government experience while working for Dallas and San Antonio.

Perez said he has wide-ranging experience in multiple sectors, including different forms of government and social work. He also said he'd want to provide the homeless population with long- and short-term solutions.

"I'd really love for us to be able to provide a location, especially with the encampments that are being raised, to actually have a place for people to go to other than just a vacant city lot," Perez said.

Robert Perez said economic development would be his top priority — more specifically find a way to create a healthy environment for economic development and good quality of life.

"I do see a nexus between economic development and public safety, economic development and infrastructure, economic development and quality of life," Perez said.

Abbe Yacoben, of Washoe County, Nevada, is a candidate for the Topeka city manager position.

Abbe Yacoben

Abbe Yacoben is the chief financial officer for Washoe County, Nevada, and also was a finalist for the Topeka city manager position in 2022. She has nearly 20 years of municipal government experience and has worked in Arizona, Illinois and Maine.

She said her expertise in financing helps create a unique and helpful perspective when working with local governments. Yacoben also said her leadership style is humble and honest.

"I'm comfortable explaining things to people, keeping that door open and making sure people are comfortable with what the government is doing in terms of public policy, finance, and very technical programs," Yacoben said.

Yacoben said she agreed with her peers' views and said infrastructure would be her biggest priority.

"I see infrastructure as the major and most obvious situation that needs to be addressed through long-term capital improvement planning and programming and prioritization of the most highly utilized areas that need those improvements," Yacoben said.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka city manager finalists talk about how they would serve Topeka