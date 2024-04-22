Two candidates on the ballot for Staunton City Council seat

STAUNTON – As of April 19, only incumbent Adam Campbell and challenger C. Dan Gunnells have filed to run for one open Staunton City Council seat coming up in the November election.

Campbell won a special election in November to fill the seat left vacant by Andrea Oakes.

"It was an incredible day, an incredible experience," Campbell told The News Leader after his victory. "When I started this process I had a vision for how I wanted to serve my community. It was so rewarding to have a swelling of support and a buy in from the community the past few months. To have the results of today, yeah, it's been amazing."

Since December, he has served on City Council and appeared at local events, such as the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse groundbreaking and Staunton West End community workshops.

Adam Campbell at a candidate forum during the 2023 election.

Gunnells was a candidate for city council in 2023.

“As demonstrated through my many years of work committed to advocacy, legal representation, and community support and development, I have a passion for service and am a strong proponent and advocate of a fiscally healthy and financially responsible city government,” Gunnells wrote in his ballot application for the 2023 race.

The deadline for Staunton candidates to file is June 18. If you're interested in running, you can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and look for "Becoming a Candidate" for rules on how to file.

Those interested in serving as election officers can sign up online here.

