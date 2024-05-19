Two Boston men facing multiple charges in connection to retail theft sprees

Two Boston men are facing multiple charges in connection to a string of retail thefts.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced that 39-year-old James Nickola and 35-year-old Christopher Alves were arrested.

On February 10 around 9:30 a.m., Boston police responded to a breaking and entering report at the Express Convenience store at 31 Winter Street.

The store owner reported that a man, later identified as Nickola, had broken the exterior gate and front door to gain entry and was in the store from 3:08 a.m. until 3:56 a.m. Nickola stole $7,115 worth of items and damaged $7,100. worth of property.

The store owner told police that Nickola has broken into the store two other times and had even apologized for doing so. The store owner said he would often see Nickola in the Downtown Crossing area.

Nickola has an 11-page board of probation record dating back to 2000 and several convictions for larceny and assault and battery.

Nickola was charged on May 7 with larceny from a building and breaking and entering at night with intent to commit a felony. He was held on $1,000 bail and to stay away from the location of the offense. Nickola is due back in court on June 10 for a pre-trial hearing.

Alves was arraigned Thursday from a hospital bed on two new charges out of West Roxbury BMC stemming from a May 15 incident for shoplifting by asportation and trespassing.

Alves is due back in court on May 31 for a pre-trial hearing on all four cases.

“We recognize the frustrations and safety concerns store-based crime can bring to shoppers, store owners, and employees, and we are committed to addressing them appropriately. These thefts affect more than just store owners. The true impact is felt by the entire community through store closures, item restrictions and reduced access to daily essentials and medications,” Hayden said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW