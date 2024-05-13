Two Blue Springs schools selected as Missouri Gold Star Schools

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City metro schools have been selected as a Missouri Gold Star Schools.

Voy Spears Elementary School and William Yates Elementary in the Blue Springs R-IV School District were the two of the schools among the eight schools selected.

The program uses the same criteria as the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program. Blue Ribbon Schools will be announced in the fall.

It recognizes recognizes schools for outstanding academic achievement or for performing at high levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

“Congratulations to the students, teachers, and staff members of each of these schools for earning this recognition,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said. “These schools demonstrate that academic excellence is possible while striving to meet the needs of every student in their school — and we’re so proud of their hard work.”

These were the eight 2024 Missouri Gold Star Schools selected:

Bristol Elementary School , Webster Groves School District

Meramec Elementary School , Clayton School District

Metro Academic and Classical High School , St. Louis Public School District

Oakwood Elementary School , Hannibal 60 School District

Ralph M. Captain Elementary School , Clayton School District

Richland Elementary School , Richland R-I School District

Voy Spears, Jr. Elementary School , Blue Springs R-IV School District

William Yates Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District

