Two administrative promotions approved by Champaign school board

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two workers at Champaign public schools have been promoted after the district’s Board of Education approved their hirings.

Amanda Lappin was appointed to become the Assistant Principal for Bottenfield Elementary School.

Lappin started as an elementary school teacher at South View School in Danville and Thomas Paine Elementary School in Urbana.

Currently, Lappin has worked as an Instructional Coach at Bottenfield at this year. She also worked as an Instructional Coach in Urbana. Her start date is scheduled for July 25, pending the final licensure.

“I’m excited to continue serving the students and staff at Bottenfield,” she said.

Additionally, Sonny Walker was approved to be a High School Athletic Director/Assistant Principal at Centennial High School. A former student at the school, Walker got his start at the school as a P.E. teacher, and currently works as the Associate Athletic Director. He has also worked as a Dean at Booker T. Washington STEM Academy and Edison Middle School.

“Thank you to the community of Champaign for their endless support,” Walker said. “I’m excited to do this work. I will continue to work hard and give 110 percent.”

He starts as the Athletic Director on July 1.

