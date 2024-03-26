Two $50,000-winning Powerball tickets sold in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two third-prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Western New York, the New York Lottery announced.
One of the winning tickets for Monday’s drawing was sold at Farm Fresh Market at 2724 Bailey Ave. in Buffalo, while the other was purchased from Wegmans at 370 Orchard Park Rd. in West Seneca.
The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $865 million after no one won on Monday night. Each drawing is televised at 10:59 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.
